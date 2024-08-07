Plateau Government eases 24-hour curfew, permits movement between 2-6 pm

Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Bere said Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, who ordered the relaxation of the curfew, said there would now be free movement between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm, effective Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reported that the government on Sunday, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Jos-Bukuru axis, following the looting of public and private assets by some hoodlums in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The miscreants took advantage of the nationwide "End Bad Governance” protest to perpetrate the criminal acts. Bere said that the decision to relax the curfew aligned with the security agencies.

"Following the improvement in the security situation within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the state government has relaxed the earlier imposed 24-hour curfew.

"Effective from Wednesday, August 7, residents of the area can move freely between the hours of 2 pm and 6 pm daily until further notice.

"Gov. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang emphasises the importance of maintaining vigilance to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order,” the DOPPA said.

He said that the government would continue to review the curfew as the security situation improves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bere added that the governor also urged residents within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activities for prompt action.

"He assured the public of the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all citizens.