Plateau Gov Mutfwang appoints 136 special assistants
The appointees were spread across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state with each having eight slots.
According to the statement, those appointed are the first batch of aides whose portfolios would be communicated through their respective Local Government Councils.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the governor picked eight appointees from each of the 17 LGAs.
The statement added, “The appointees, whose names are listed below are the first batch. They will assume their roles and responsibilities immediately.
“Some of the appointees were Hon. Dalyop Pin, Miss Nyam Jemima, Miss Patience Ufwalal, Dachomo Sunday, Shim Malau, Dabot Dung, Mr. Pam Nuhu, Mr. Samson Chuwang.
“Others were Aaron Jamo, Gimbia Tahu, Yahaya Ibrahim, Atoyi Daniel, Katuk Ahamdu, Ughili Agaji, Ichi David and Sunday Wada, among others."
