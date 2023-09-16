ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau Gov Mutfwang appoints 136 special assistants

News Agency Of Nigeria

The appointees were spread across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state with each having eight slots.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Credit: Premium Times Nigeria]
Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Credit: Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

According to the statement, those appointed are the first batch of aides whose portfolios would be communicated through their respective Local Government Councils.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the governor picked eight appointees from each of the 17 LGAs.

The statement added, “The appointees, whose names are listed below are the first batch. They will assume their roles and responsibilities immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of the appointees were Hon. Dalyop Pin, Miss Nyam Jemima, Miss Patience Ufwalal, Dachomo Sunday, Shim Malau, Dabot Dung, Mr. Pam Nuhu, Mr. Samson Chuwang.

“Others were Aaron Jamo, Gimbia Tahu, Yahaya Ibrahim, Atoyi Daniel, Katuk Ahamdu, Ughili Agaji, Ichi David and Sunday Wada, among others."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ extradited to US on drug charges

Son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ extradited to US on drug charges

Plateau Gov Mutfwang appoints 136 special assistants

Plateau Gov Mutfwang appoints 136 special assistants

Democracy that breeds insecurity must be abandoned - Obasanjo

Democracy that breeds insecurity must be abandoned - Obasanjo

Peter Obi says Nigeria gradually losing respect for rule of law

Peter Obi says Nigeria gradually losing respect for rule of law

Foundation, UN agency train 600 Nigerian police officers on best practices

Foundation, UN agency train 600 Nigerian police officers on best practices

Makinde inaugurates Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola of Technology

Makinde inaugurates Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola of Technology

German govt donates 2,000-bed mobile barracks to Nigeria police

German govt donates 2,000-bed mobile barracks to Nigeria police

We’ll follow due process in award, execution of contracts - Otti’s aide

We’ll follow due process in award, execution of contracts - Otti’s aide

Jigawa govt distributes ₦1.08bn cash grant, food palliatives

Jigawa govt distributes ₦1.08bn cash grant, food palliatives

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police