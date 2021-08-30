Plateau distributes relief materials to victims of attacks

The exercise took off in Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North, which was attacked on August 24 where 33 lives were lost and many houses destroyed.

The Deputy Governor, Sonni Tyoden, presented the relief materials to the communities, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Doman Wetkum, said in a statement he issued on Monday in Jos.

He stated that while distributing the items Tyoden appealed to the affected persons to remain calm, as government would do everything possible to ensure that they were well catered for.

The distribution of items followed a state-wide broadcast earlier in the day by Governor Simon Lalong, who promised the distribution of relief materials to those affected by the attacks.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor also led a delegation on a condolence visit to the paramount ruler of Bassa Local Government Area, the Brra Ngwe Rigwe, Rev. Ronku Aka, over the recent attacks in the locality.

Tyoden, who also delivered relief materials in the area, said that Governor Lalong was passionate toward restoring peace in the state, stressing that perpetrators of the dastardly acts would be brought to book.