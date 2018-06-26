Pulse.ng logo
Plateau Killings: Buhari lacks emotional intelligence - Ezekwesili

She said the president lacks the capacity to empathise with a certain segment of the country.

Dr Oby Ezekwesili

(Signal NG)
Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari yet again for his lack of emotional intelligence in dealing with tragedies in the country.

She said this in light of the president's reaction to the gruesome killing of at least 86 people in the state on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

The president had sent Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to the troubled state on Monday, June 25, 2018, choosing to embark on a trip to Cross River State to commission an automated rice seed and seedling factory on Tuesday, June 26.

While speaking on the president's decisions after the killings, Ezekwesili told reporters that the president lacks the capacity to empathise with a certain segment of the country.

She further said it was unacceptable for the president to distinguish between killings between some states and others.

Speaking about the president's trip to Cross River, Ezekwesili said, "It tells us that the president, unfortunately, is a leader without emotional intelligence. He lacks capacity to empathise with a certain segment of his people. The president cleverly distinguished between deaths in certain states and deaths in other states at an international forum. How can a leader do that?

"The president, being comfortable to go and sit in Cross River State today while some maidens were dancing for him, entertaining him; gosh, do I need any more evidence of the lack of empathy that we talk about.

"Families are destabilised grieving their lost ones only just two days, a day ago, and the leader of Nigeria finds it comfortable to go on yet another foray into political grandstanding. That is not acceptable."

After the commissioning of the rice seedling factory in Calabar on Tuesday, the president flew to Jos, Plateau Capital, for a condolence visit after a barrage of criticism from Nigerians and political opposition.

 

Even though eyewitnesses have reported a death toll of well above 120, the state's police command said on Sunday, June 24, that 86 people were killed in the wave of violence with 50 houses also reported to be burnt.

Herders-farmers conflict

Herders and farmers have clashed for years over the battle for resources as roaming herdsmen tend to graze their cattle on farmlands, leading to tension and sometimes violence that leads to deaths of people on both sides.

Ever since herdsmen were blamed for the death of 73 people in attacks launched in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue State in the opening days of January 2018, hundreds of people have been killed in similar attacks with Taraba and Benue bearing most of the brunt.

