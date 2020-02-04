There is panic in Imo, as one of the oil producing communities, Etekwuru in Ohaji Egbema local government area of the state, recorded a pipeline explosion in the early hours of today (Tuesday, February 4, 2020).

According to Channels TV, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Imo, Chimeziri Lowell, has confirmed the development.

Lowell was reported to have stated that the pipeline explosion was triggered by illegal oil bunkering activities by some hoodlums in the community.

As at the time of filing this report, the causalities could not be ascertained.

Details later....