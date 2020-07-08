An oil pipeline explosion has killed seven at the Gbetiokun oil field in Nigeria's delta region.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

The explosion occurred during the installation of a ladder on a platform, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said in a statement on Wednesday, July 8.

Reuters writes that "accidents and pipeline attacks in the Niger Delta are common in Nigeria, cutting into the country’s oil output. Pipelines in the region are exposed and often unguarded, making them easy targets for anyone with access to explosives.

"International oil companies have increasingly focused on offshore projects in Nigeria, partly to offset the risk to onshore operations in the Niger Delta."

The latest accident occurred at OML 40, which is operated by a subsidiary of oil firm NPDC (Nigerian Petroleum Development Company) and the Elcrest joint venture.

NNPC said “detailed investigation of the cause of the explosion has commenced, while the Department of Petroleum Resources has been duly notified..all personnel on board the platform have been accounted for."

Nigeria is Africa’s top oil exporter and the world's sixth largest oil producer.