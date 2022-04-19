RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pilots feared dead as another Nigerian Air Force plane crashes

The pilots were on a training session when the incident happened at the NAF base in Kaduna

Another Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane has crashed, leaving not less than two pilots dead.

It was gathered that the pilots died after the aircraft, which was a trainer aircraft crashed.

The pilots, reporters learnt, were on a training session when the incident happened at the NAF base in Kaduna.“An Air Force plane has crashed, two pilots feared dead. The plane was flying from Kaduna to Abuja”, the informant said.

It is not yet known if bandits/terrorists struck again or if the cause was a mechanical failure.

NAF Director of Public Relations, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet did not take phone calls for a reaction.

Recall, on July 18 2021, it was reported that a NAF fighter plane went down while on a mission in the North-West.

After initial denial, the military confirmed the mishap in a statement the next day.

NAF explained that Alpha aircraft was returning an air interdiction between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna States.

Bandits opened fire which led to its crash in Zamfara. The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo survived.

