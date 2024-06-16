PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Celebrated every year on June 16, International Father's Day is devoted to honouring fathers and fatherhood as well as paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society.

The holiday is observed in over 110 countries around the world.

To mark this year's edition, Sanwo-Olu took to his X account on Sunday evening to share photos of himself as he put his culinary skills to good use in the kitchen.

Pulse Nigeria

Tying an apron with "Head Chef" printed on it over a smart white native outfit, the Governor can be seen in one of the photos sprinkling condiments in what looks like a pot of soup.

He was also shown in another frame having a taste of his cooking.

In the accompanying caption, Sanwo-Olu said a call to kitchen duties is sometimes one of the responsibilities of fatherhood.

The Governor noted that fatherhood demands sacrifice, patience, and dedication to the family, which are the same attributes he tries to inculcate in his service to the people of the state.

Pulse Nigeria

"Fatherhood for me is about responsibility, love, and sometimes, a call to kitchen duties. It demands sacrifice, patience, and dedication to being the best we can be for our families.

"As a father and leader, I strive to nurture and provide in every role, ensuring my home thrives. The same dedication I bring to my family, I bring to serving Lagos.

"The love and principles we uphold in our families guide me daily as your governor.

"Together, we build a stronger, more caring community.

