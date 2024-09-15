FG declares 281 inmates missing after flood invades Maiduguri prison, 7 recaptured

This is contained in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO, Abubakar Umar on Sunday in Abuja.

The NCoS also said that seven other inmates had been recaptured.

Umar said that the service was in the custody of the details of the missing inmates, including their biometrics.

“The flood brought down the walls of the correctional facilities, including the Medium Security Custodial Centre Maiduguri (MSCC) as well as the staff quarters in the City.

“Upon the evacuation of inmates by officers of the service with support from sister security agencies to a safe and secure facility, 281 inmates were observed to be missing.

“However, it is important to note that the service is in the custody of their details, including their biometrics, which are being made available to the public.

“The service is working in synergy with other security agencies as both covert and overt deployments have been activated to look out for them.

“Presently, a total of seven (7) inmates have been recaptured and returned to custody, while efforts are on the ground to track down the rest and bring them back to safe custody.

