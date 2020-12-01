Police officers have arrested the killer of of the Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Philip Shekwo.

Shekwo was found dead hours after he was abducted by unknown gunmen from his residence on November 21, 2020.

Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Sule, announced on Tuesday, December 1 that the suspected killer, identified as Muhammad Usman, is a notorious kidnapper.

"He was arrested in Assakio, exactly where we thought we were going to get him and we were able to get him," he said.

Sule said the suspect has already confessed that he was responsible for Shekwo's death.

The murder of the APC chieftain made national waves, and was condemned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The country has been battling a wave of insecurity for years, with bandits most especially terrorising rural areas in the northern region.

Over 1,100 people were killed in rural villages in the north between January and July 2020 alone, according to Amnesty International in a report published in August.