If you have been experiencing poor electricity supply to your home, apartment or office in recent times, there is actually some explanation to it all.

Total public power supply to the country has fallen below 4,000 megawatts in recent months from a peak of above 5,000 megawatts in early 2018.

According to Punch, data obtained from the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing on Monday, November 12, showed that 2002.8MW of generated electricity was unused as at last Friday, due to low load demand by Discos (Distribution companies).

Gas constraints accounted for the loss of 658.4MW generation capacity.

What that essentially means is that Discos are turning back a chunk of the electricity they receive from Gencos (Generating companies) because they can’t pay for them.

On November 9, the nation’s power plants generated 3,762.60MW, down from 3,913.60MW on November 8.

Total output stood at 3,903.50MW on Monday, November 12, according to data from the Nigeria Electricity System Operator.

Discos are not happy with transmission companies

Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Sunday Oduntan, explained why Discos are rejecting a chunk of the electricity that should have found its way to you.

He said, “In ANED, integrity matters to us. We are saying that you don’t bring the load to where I don’t need it and you cannot force me to take it where it is not useful for me. When you take it to some places where I cannot recover the money, you will still come back and say I am not paying to the market or remitting.

“TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria) is fond of taking electricity to where we don’t want it because they cannot get it to where we want it because they have dilapidated infrastructure; they have a lot of constraints or bottlenecks preventing them from taking the power to where we need it.”

Oduntan is saying that Discos reject load from Gencos on occasion because of transmission problems from TCN.

Meaning that the Discos can’t pay to take electricity to where there are no transformers or cables to transmit them to your house. To avoid this, they just turn back the electricity.

Do you understand now?