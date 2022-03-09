Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria raises alarm over quacks

Usifoh during his speech mentioned that the issue of fake drugs in circulation is compounded by the inability of many Nigerians to identify pharmacists or the value they add to the system. This he said left a huge void for quacks to fill.

His speech at the event read “There is no profession that does not have quacks but there is a difference between a pharmacist and a quack”, he said:” And if you patronize a pharmacist and a quack the difference will be clear. And it is left for Nigerians to know who pharmacists are.”

He then continued, “A pharmacist will be compassionate and willing to listen to you. But people who are interested in making money by selling fake drugs that are unwholesome should be fished out and appropriate action meted out on them.

“In fact, if the pharmacist bill is signed into law, some of these things will be properly checked because when somebody knows that if he commits a crime and what he needs to pay with the old law which is less than N1000 he will continue to commit the crime.”

“But when it goes through and the President accents to it we will have more punitive measures for people who decide to contravene such laws.”