The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has congratulated the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on his 63rd birthday.

Describing him as a man of exemplary conduct and strength of character, the organisation celebrated Osinbajo for his contribution in the development of Nigeria and Christendom.

In a statement on Sunday, March 8, 2020, the President of the PFN, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude appreciated the grace of God upon the life of the VP and the work he is doing for Nigeria.

He said, “For us, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is an Ambassador for the Christian community, who is presently on national assignment. We are proud of how he has continued to discharge his duties with the sense of humility, wisdom and dignity required of such high office.”

“We appreciate the grace of God upon his life and the work he is doing for our nation. Our prayer for him is that he will continue to stand strong to the true dictates and tenets of the faith, to the glory of God and that he would not be lacking in terms of vision and courage to stay true to his beliefs. We wish him many more years, in good health and vitality, and greater impact in his service to fatherland, now and in the future.”