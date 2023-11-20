Petroleum tanker drivers threaten to exit NUPENG amid call for leadership resignation

Gbenga Olawale, an Ex-Officio of the PTD from Ibadan depot, said in a statement on Sunday that their members would begin a nationwide protest to press home their demand.

The statement directed PTD members across the country to move with leaves in front of their trucks to serve as a warning to NUPENG and police against interference and incessant harassments of their leaders. According to Olawale, Williams is not a member of NUPENG and as such lacks the competence to lead the union.

He alleged that Williams was drafted into petrol station workers of NUPENG (PSW) to enable him to contest election as NUPENG president which was a departure from the NUPENG constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Williams is not a worker or a pump attendant on record as at the time he was verifying for the president position,” the statement said.

Olawale further alleged that Williams planted his surrogates to collect all revenue of the union which were not used for the development of the union and tanker drivers.