Petroleum Commission considers moving some departments to Lagos

In a memo published by Channels TV, the commission said the relocation of the departments to Nigeria’s commercial capital is meant to enhance service delivery and reduce operational costs.

The memo, dated February 14, 2024, also stated that the relocation would allow the commission to make use of its assets in Lagos adequately.

The memo reads, “In line with our objectives of improving organizational efficiency, driving industry growth, and managing office accommodation in Abuja, we are exploring the possibility of relocating certain units to Lagos.

“This initiative is driven by the need to enhance our service delivery, reduce operational costs, and make adequate utilization of our assets in Lagos.

“Consequently, we are requesting that each department identify and provide a list of units that can operate independently with minimal supervision.

“Submissions on the above are expected on or before the close of business on Friday 23rd February 2024.

“This is submitted for your further necessary action, please.”

This is coming weeks after the relocation of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria to Lagos.

The Federal Government had recently justified the movement of the FAAN headquarters to Lagos, saying it would reduce expenses and help the country to save ₦500m annually.