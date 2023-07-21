Tinubu approves infrastructure support fund

The primary objective of this fund is to enable the states to make crucial interventions and investments in key sectors of the economy, including transportation, agriculture, livestock and ranching solutions, health, and education.

The government hopes that these targeted investments will lead to improved economic competitiveness, job creation, and overall economic prosperity for the citizens.

As part of the comprehensive plan to manage the transition away from petrol subsidies, the Committee has also decided to save a portion of the monthly distributable revenue. This move aims to minimise the potential impact of the increased revenues resulting from the subsidy removal and exchange rate unification on money supply, inflation, and the exchange rate.

Out of the June 2023 distributable revenue of ₦1.9 trillion, ₦907 billion will be allocated among the three tiers of government, while an impressive ₦790 billion will be saved for future use. The remaining funds will be used for statutory deductions, effectively creating a robust financial buffer for the nation during this transition period.

The combination of the Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) and prudent financial measures aims to ensure that the petrol subsidy removal translates into tangible improvements in the lives and living standards of Nigerians. By directing these funds towards critical areas such as transportation, agriculture, health, and education, the government aims to create an environment conducive to economic growth and prosperity.