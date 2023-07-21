ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu approves infrastructure support fund

Ima Elijah

In response to the recent removal of petrol subsidies, President Tinubu has taken a significant step towards mitigating its impact on the Nigerian people.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The primary objective of this fund is to enable the states to make crucial interventions and investments in key sectors of the economy, including transportation, agriculture, livestock and ranching solutions, health, and education.

The government hopes that these targeted investments will lead to improved economic competitiveness, job creation, and overall economic prosperity for the citizens.

As part of the comprehensive plan to manage the transition away from petrol subsidies, the Committee has also decided to save a portion of the monthly distributable revenue. This move aims to minimise the potential impact of the increased revenues resulting from the subsidy removal and exchange rate unification on money supply, inflation, and the exchange rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the June 2023 distributable revenue of ₦1.9 trillion, ₦907 billion will be allocated among the three tiers of government, while an impressive ₦790 billion will be saved for future use. The remaining funds will be used for statutory deductions, effectively creating a robust financial buffer for the nation during this transition period.

The combination of the Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) and prudent financial measures aims to ensure that the petrol subsidy removal translates into tangible improvements in the lives and living standards of Nigerians. By directing these funds towards critical areas such as transportation, agriculture, health, and education, the government aims to create an environment conducive to economic growth and prosperity.

The FAAC Committee expressed its appreciation to President Tinubu for his bold decision to remove the petrol subsidy, as well as for providing the necessary support to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu approves infrastructure support fund

Tinubu approves infrastructure support fund

Don't steal, cheat as an act to survive' - Pastor urges Nigerians over economic hardships

Don't steal, cheat as an act to survive' - Pastor urges Nigerians over economic hardships

Association plans to provide food support to 15,000 families in Ibadan, Abeokuta, Lagos

Association plans to provide food support to 15,000 families in Ibadan, Abeokuta, Lagos

NGO pays fees for 200 out-of-school children in Niger

NGO pays fees for 200 out-of-school children in Niger

'Fuel subsidy, a test of our faith, patriotism' - MURIC appeals to Nigerians over subsidy removal

'Fuel subsidy, a test of our faith, patriotism' - MURIC appeals to Nigerians over subsidy removal

LASEMA warns residents against blocking drainage

LASEMA warns residents against blocking drainage

Stella Oduah, others plead not guilty over alleged ₦5bn fraud

Stella Oduah, others plead not guilty over alleged ₦5bn fraud

Kaduna Govt. sensitises livestock stakeholders on Anthrax

Kaduna Govt. sensitises livestock stakeholders on Anthrax

FIRS records tax revenue ₦5.5 trillion in first half of 2023

FIRS records tax revenue ₦5.5 trillion in first half of 2023

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Nigerian migrants to the UK will be heavily impacted by the new policy [AFP]

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others