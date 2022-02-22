RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Petrol scarcity gradually easing off in Abuja

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The hardship experienced by motorists in Abuja due to the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol in the nation’s capital for about two weeks is gradually easing off.

Fuel Scarcity (GuardianNG)
Fuel Scarcity (GuardianNG)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the queues in most filling stations on the Kubwa Express way have reduced.

Recommended articles

A NAN correspondent, who went round on Monday, discovered that some retail outlets in Maitama, Wuse, Gwarimpa, and Wuye Districts, had relatively lower queues.

Other fuel stations were, however, not open and were not selling the product at all.

A taxi driver, Hassan Aliyu, told NAN that he had been on the queue at the filling station for about 30 minutes but was yet to buy the product.

“I’m happy that the situation is gradually easing off and getting better compared to last week,” he said.

He urged the government to bring sanity into the situation, especially among the oil marketers, and end the difficulties faced by motorists.

Another private car owner, Emmy Chinedu, expressed dismay that the adulterated fuel which was imported into the country had damaged so many vehicles.

Chinedu suggested that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) should help get justice for the poor.

“The marketers can not be bigger than the government,” he said.

Mrs Angela Iwe, also a car owner, commended the government for its efforts aimed at arresting the situation so far.

“As a result of the fuel crisis, the prices of food stuff have increased, I pray they reduce, especially now that things are getting back to normal,” she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Petrol scarcity gradually easing off in Abuja

Petrol scarcity gradually easing off in Abuja

Buhari demands return of more Nigeria’s Artefacts from abroad

Buhari demands return of more Nigeria’s Artefacts from abroad

281 of 2,560 abandoned Nigerian passports claimed – Immigration

281 of 2,560 abandoned Nigerian passports claimed – Immigration

Nigeria must address 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity — Obasanjo

Nigeria must address 15m out-of-school children to tackle insecurity — Obasanjo

I was misquoted - Tinubu clarifies 'I'm ready to get dirty' speech

I was misquoted - Tinubu clarifies 'I'm ready to get dirty' speech

PDP postpones Lagos State Congress to Feb. 27

PDP postpones Lagos State Congress to Feb. 27

APC announces March 26 as new date for National Convention

APC announces March 26 as new date for National Convention

Presidency tells those ‘playing politics’ with electoral bill to hold their peace

Presidency tells those ‘playing politics’ with electoral bill to hold their peace

Ebonyi Assembly elects new deputy speaker, as former debunks alleged resignation

Ebonyi Assembly elects new deputy speaker, as former debunks alleged resignation

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs