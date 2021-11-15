RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Petrol queues resurface in Abuja over fear of price hike, scarcity

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Long queues have resurfaced in Abuja filling stations as motorists struggle to purchase Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol.

An illustrative photo of Nigerians queueing to buy petrol.
An illustrative photo of Nigerians queueing to buy petrol.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most fuel stations were locked while long queues were noticed in retail outlets in Wuse, Gwarimpa, Wuye and Kubwa expressway on Sunday.

A private car owner, Mr Emmanuel Eze, told NAN that there was fuel but does not know the reason for the queues. He urged the government to bring sanity to the oil sector.

“They encourage black market and most times their fuel is adulterated.

“Why do we have to face this kind of problem every month? We need a permanent solution,” Eze said.

Another private car owner, Alhaji Ibrahim Audu. said that there was enough fuel on ground, quoting the Nigerian National Petroleum corporation (NNPC).

“I urge all the regulating authorities to sanction fuel station owners. They are making people suffer unnecessarily and it’s for their selfish reason.”

A taxi driver, Mr Yakubu Abraham, said that he has been at the petrol station since 6 pm and was yet to buy petrol.

“This is my source of livelihood. My family depends on this daily and this fuel problem will slow my productivity and return for the day.

“I am scared of buying from the black market because the last time I did, they sold bad fuel to me and it spoilt my fuel pump and I spent more money in fixing it.

“Everything is hard now and this will be bad for the citizens,” Abraham said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

