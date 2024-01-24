ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Petrol prices to crash as refineries set to begin operations - CBN governor

Nurudeen Shotayo

Cardoso said the CBN has collaborated with the NNPCL and Ministry of Finance to ensure that all forex inflows are returned to the apex bank to boost reserves accretion.

Petrol prices to crash as refineries set to take off - CBN Governor
Petrol prices to crash as refineries set to take off - CBN Governor

Recommended articles

Cardoso made this known while speaking at the launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) 2024 Macroeconomic Outlook Report in Lagos on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The CBN governor's remarks come barely two weeks after Dangote Refinery commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel, with petrol production set to follow suit.

Also, the government-owned Port Harcourt refinery is expected to begin production in due time, after the complementation of the first phase of rehabilitation in December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apex bank boss explained that "The expected stabilisation or reduction in fuel costs is poised to have far-reaching implications across various sectors, contributing significantly to overall economic efficiency and resilience."

Additionally, he said due to the projected reduction in petroleum products imports, the country is expected to achieve stability in the foreign exchange market this year.

He also stated that the CBN will collaborate with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Ministry of Finance to ensure that all forex inflows are returned to the apex bank to boost reserves accretion.

"These coordinated efforts will greatly enhance the bank's FX inflows and contribute to the appreciation of reserves," Cardoso said.

"The expected stability in the foreign exchange market for 2024 can be attributed to the reduction in petroleum products imports and the recent implementation of a market-determined foreign exchange rate policy by the CBN.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The reform is designed to streamline and unify multiple exchange rates, fostering transparency and reducing opportunities for arbitrage."

Cardos, however, argued that the naira, which exchanges around ₦1,370 to the dollar at the parallel market, is undervalued.

“We believe that the naira is currently undervalued and, coupled with coordinated measures on the fiscal side, we will expedite genuine price discovery in the near term,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Petrol prices to crash as refineries set to begin operations - CBN governor

Petrol prices to crash as refineries set to begin operations - CBN governor

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

UN urges FG to make education centre of peace-building

UN urges FG to make education centre of peace-building

Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

Enugu to experience massive cassava production this year - AFAN Chairman

Enugu to experience massive cassava production this year - AFAN Chairman

INEC not recruiting ad hoc staff for by-elections – Director

INEC not recruiting ad hoc staff for by-elections – Director

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Scenes Of The Ibadan Explosion [Twitter:@nemanigeria]

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3