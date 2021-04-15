Petrol Minister moves to avert looming strike threatening Chevron’s 140,000 bpd output

Okugbawa said that Sylva had scheduled a meeting with leadership of the union for Thursday, to find a lasting solution to the industrial disharmony.

PENGASSAN had threatened to down tools and shutdown the deep offshore facility over moves by Chevron to cut its workforce by 25 per cent amongst other issues.

NAN recalls that CNL had in a statement on Oct. 2, 2020 announced plans to lay off at least 600 of its workforce, a development that irked the in-house branch of PENGASSAN to protest.

Esimaje Brikinn, CNL’s General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs, had in a response statement, made available to NAN noted that the 25 per cent job cut was to reposition the oil firm for greater efficiency and competitiveness.

Okugbawa said that, “the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources has scheduled a meeting on April 15.

”We are not on strike yet, the Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has scheduled a meeting with us for negotiations.

“It is after our meeting with him that we shall agree on the decision for the industrial action.

“By the end of work on Thursday, the outcome of our meeting will be known,” the PENGASSAN scribe said.