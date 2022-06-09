Peter Obi urges INEC to speed up voter registration

Obi's appeal comes as the deadline for voter registration draw ever closer.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter page on Thursday, June 9, 2022, the former Anambra State Governor alleged that voter registration across the country and especially in the South East had been impeded by bureaucratic bottlenecks.

He therefore, urged the electoral commission to speed up the voter registration process to prevent disenfranchisement of citizens.

“Information reaching me indicate that voter registration across Nigeria, more so in the South East, is dogged by inertia & bureaucratic bottlenecks. I respectfully call on [INEC] to facilitate speedy registration of Nigerians to enable them [to] exercise their voting rights,” Obi tweeted.