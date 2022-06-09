Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the process of registering for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) easy for Nigerians.
Peter Obi urges INEC to speed up voter registration
Obi urged the electoral commission to remove all the hindrances to seamless registration.
Obi's appeal comes as the deadline for voter registration draw ever closer.
In a tweet posted on his Twitter page on Thursday, June 9, 2022, the former Anambra State Governor alleged that voter registration across the country and especially in the South East had been impeded by bureaucratic bottlenecks.
He therefore, urged the electoral commission to speed up the voter registration process to prevent disenfranchisement of citizens.
“Information reaching me indicate that voter registration across Nigeria, more so in the South East, is dogged by inertia & bureaucratic bottlenecks. I respectfully call on [INEC] to facilitate speedy registration of Nigerians to enable them [to] exercise their voting rights,” Obi tweeted.
Recall that INEC had extended the deadline for online registration for new PVCs from May 31, 2022, to June 30, 2022, as the commission insisted on the June 30 deadline for all registrations.
