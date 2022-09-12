RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi urges FG to fish out gunmen who attacked Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

Bayo Wahab

While condemning the attack, Obi called on the Federal Government to go after the gunmen and fish them out swiftly.

The attack on the convoy of the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District left some of his police aides dead as many believe the incident was an assassination attempt on the lawmaker.

Obi's Reaction: Reacting to the attack via his verified Twitter handle, Obi commiserated with Ubah and the family of those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

The presidential candidate also asked the government to curb the menace of insecurity in the country swiftly.

Obi’s Words : “I deeply commiserate with my brother, Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this ugly incidence.

“The attack is condemnable and unacceptable. I hereby re-emphasise the urgent need for enhanced security of lives and property in society. I have continued to lay emphasis on the urgent need for enhanced security and protection of life and property in our society.

“Those who engage in these dastardly acts should be fished out swiftly using all machinery available to government, and promptly punished in accordance with our laws.

“I enjoin the Federal and State governments to strenuously strive to curb the menace of insecurity rampaging our Nation”.

Earlier, the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo condemned the attack.

Soludo said that his administration was determined to wipe out every act of criminality in the state.

The governor also commiserated with the families of the senator’s aides who lost their lives as well as the State Commissioner of Police, for the policemen who also lost their lives.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
