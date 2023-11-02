Peter Obi speaks on over 80 dead bodies found in Abia market

Expressing his deep concern, Obi took to Twitter on Thursday, November 02, 2023, to denounce the gruesome findings, highlighting the alarming levels of insecurity that continue to plague Nigeria.

"It unearths how insecurity has continued to ravage many parts of the country, taking innocent lives and killing the economy," he said, stating the devastating impact of these heinous acts.

The grim discoveries were revealed by Abia State Governor Alex Otti during his monthly media chat at Government House, Umuahia, on Monday, October 30.

The situation, described by Obi as "barbaric and extremely cruel," has reignited concerns about the safety of citizens and the urgent need for comprehensive security measures.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, drew parallels between the recent incident in Abia State and a similar tragedy he faced in 2013.