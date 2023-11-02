ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi speaks on over 80 dead bodies fornd in Abia market

Ima Elijah

Obi described the discoveries as barbaric and extremely cruel.

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Expressing his deep concern, Obi took to Twitter on Thursday, November 02, 2023, to denounce the gruesome findings, highlighting the alarming levels of insecurity that continue to plague Nigeria.

"It unearths how insecurity has continued to ravage many parts of the country, taking innocent lives and killing the economy," he said, stating the devastating impact of these heinous acts.

The grim discoveries were revealed by Abia State Governor Alex Otti during his monthly media chat at Government House, Umuahia, on Monday, October 30.

The situation, described by Obi as "barbaric and extremely cruel," has reignited concerns about the safety of citizens and the urgent need for comprehensive security measures.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, drew parallels between the recent incident in Abia State and a similar tragedy he faced in 2013.

"I recall facing a similar situation in 2013 as the governor of Anambra State," he said. "I had to leave everything to rush back to the state to attend to the situation and ensure that order was restored in the vicinity."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

