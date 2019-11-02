Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Peter Obi has blamed the problem of corruption in Nigeria on leaders of the country.

Speaking on Friday, November 1, 2019, as a guest speaker at the first convocation of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Obi said failure of Nigerian leaders to invest in education and entrepreneurship led the country to its present economic state.

The former governor of Anambra state blamed Nigerian leaders for the role they play in promoting corruption.

Obi, who spoke on the topic, ‘Creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship: A critical intersection for economic development in Africa’, said Nigeria’s problem is over 75%.

He also said that thieves are encouraged to steal because when they go to church they get the front seats.

He said, “The truth is that in Nigeria, the problem is over 75%. The country has been criminalised. Quote me, I am talking from experience of somebody who had served, I was there for eight years,” he said.

“What I found in Nigerians and your parents here, including me, I am a victim of that, I was governor for eight years, you can hardly see anybody who tells you something is wrong.

“Everybody calls you his excellency, that since you came, things have changed, even, when you know that nothing has changed.

“It is just that we have a government that has criminalised the society and people celebrate criminality. So, nobody could say to them, stop.

“Those who steal, if they come to church they will give them front seats, so, why would they not steal? They are the ones who are given chieftaincy tittles, they are the ones who get tittles in the world. So, we need to change all that.”

The former governor, therefore, urged the youths not to follow the footsteps of previous leaders in the country.