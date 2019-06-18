Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, has commended the European Union Election Observer Mission over its report, saying that it captured the concerns of some Nigerians on the 2019 general elections.

Obi, in a statement issued by his Media Office on Monday in Abuja, described the report as a `vindication of a section of Nigerians’, who had raised issues on the outcome of the elections.

Obi, Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Feb. 23 Presidential election, said the EU report merely captured what some Nigerians knew and had been highlighting.

He said that Nigerians should learn some lessons from the report and ensured that future elections were conducted in the standard and international best practices.

Obi said that the EU report clearly showed that the 2019 election was a clear set back, especially from the 2015 general election, which enhanced Nigeria’s democratic credentials at the global stage.

“I have always maintained that the process through which a person gets into an office is far more fundamental than what the person do thereafter in that office, because of the integrity of the office being occupied."

Obi said that the key seven point recommendations contained in the EU report should be taken very seriously by Nigerians and ensured that necessary steps were taken for the implementations.

He drew the attention of the security agencies to concern in the report and charged them to ensure that it guided its professionalism jealously.

The former governor also urged security agencies to prevent denting their image before the global community where they had always been outstanding at peacekeeping operations.