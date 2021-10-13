Peter Obi says budget for Office of First Lady should be scrapped

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual lecture was organised to raise public consciousness on pressing issues in the polity with a view to finding solutions.

Obi, who frowned at the subsisting insecurity and youth unemployment, said such allocations should be used to fund education and health to halt medical tourism overseas.

According to him, the Office of the First Lady that is not recognised in the constitution, is being serviced with public funds at federal, state and even local government levels.

“The wives of the president, governors and by extension the local government councils did not stand for any election, never campaigned, so on what basis should the office exist in the first place?

“With billions being voted for it, it calls to question: from which political trajectory are we hinging our dispensation to allow such to go on without question?

“We are confronted with low revenue and borrowing to fund budgets and debt servicing not to talk of teeming youths without jobs to contend with,” he said.

He added that with the routine staff attached to the offices of First Ladies across the country, the chunk of the nation’s funds goes into servicing unproductive set of people whose existence should have been queried.

He expressed regret that political office holders earn higher than university lecturers, unlike in other climes that prioritize investment in education and youths.

Obi attributed the nation’s insecurity to youth unemployment and underemployment.