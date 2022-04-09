Challenge your leaders on public funds usage, Peter Obi urges Nigerians

Obi disclosed this on "Let’s Talk 2023," a Nigeria Info radio programme, on Friday, April 8, 2022, Punch reported.

The former governor, who recalled how his administration reportedly left 75bn in Anambra state coffers despite investing in critical infrastructure, said he “cut down the cost of governance and above all, I insisted from day one that we must save money.”

Obi however, promised to replicate the same policy if voted the President of Nigeria.

While addressing the allegation of mismanagement of funds leveled against his successor, Governor Willie Obiano, Obi said, “It is the people. I have lived in the Western world, the people are important when it comes to checks and balances.“

He also noted that it's within the people's right to demand accountability and reject policies that don't favour them. “But what you see here is that people, knowing that things are going wrong, are celebrating it,” Obi added.

The presidential aspirant also emphasised the need for Nigerians across states to demand accountability from their leaders from time to time.

Obi reiterated that, if voted in as president, he would ensure he cuts down the cost of governance, not only by reducing the salaries of the executive but also by slashing that of the legislators.