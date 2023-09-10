ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi makes ₦50m donation to Anglican Church

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi had donated ₦10m to Paul University, Awka, owned by the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

Peter Obi makes ₦50m donation to Anglican Church. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi makes ₦50m donation to Anglican Church. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Obi announced the donation while attending the foundation laying ceremony of the Department of Midwifery and Public Health Nursing of the Millennium College of Nursing Sciences, owned by the Awka Anglican Communion, on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The former Anambra State governor has made a habit of donating to churches and schools in the state since the end of his tenure.

Similar gestures in the past include a ₦40m donation to Faith Specialist Hospital, where the College is domiciled, and Friday's donation has brought it up to ₦90m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, the Labour Party presidential torchbearer noted that, through his planned giving, he would be part of the project supervision till its completion, Vanguard reports.

Obi explained that the contribution was aimed at supporting the Diocese’s overall initiatives in strengthening its healthcare facilities.

He attributed his motivation behind the gesture to his belief that healthcare is one of the critical developmental needs of any society.

The former governor also urged Nigerians to encourage the Church and other institutions in their efforts to develop critical areas of society, adding that his support for the church's projects is rooted in his conviction that the entire populace of the state would benefit from the facilities.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi makes ₦50m donation to Anglican Church

Peter Obi makes ₦50m donation to Anglican Church

Things Fall Apart has taught African Americans culture, tradition – Don

Things Fall Apart has taught African Americans culture, tradition – Don

Democratic crisis in Niger Republic needs more than diplomacy - American don

Democratic crisis in Niger Republic needs more than diplomacy - American don

400,000 healthcare workforce not enough for Nigeria - Minister

400,000 healthcare workforce not enough for Nigeria - Minister

Taraba university partners NEDC, World Bank to establish agro industrial park

Taraba university partners NEDC, World Bank to establish agro industrial park

Senator Suswam’s tribunal victory excites Ortom, PDP

Senator Suswam’s tribunal victory excites Ortom, PDP

Gov urges FG, NASS to investigate abandoned federal road projects in Ebonyi

Gov urges FG, NASS to investigate abandoned federal road projects in Ebonyi

LP, PDP petitions dismissed as tribunal affirms election of Benue APC Rep

LP, PDP petitions dismissed as tribunal affirms election of Benue APC Rep

Lagos lawmaker distributes back-to-school bags to 170 students

Lagos lawmaker distributes back-to-school bags to 170 students

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV