Peter Obi makes ₦50m donation to Anglican Church

Obi announced the donation while attending the foundation laying ceremony of the Department of Midwifery and Public Health Nursing of the Millennium College of Nursing Sciences, owned by the Awka Anglican Communion, on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The former Anambra State governor has made a habit of donating to churches and schools in the state since the end of his tenure.

Similar gestures in the past include a ₦40m donation to Faith Specialist Hospital, where the College is domiciled, and Friday's donation has brought it up to ₦90m.

Speaking at the event, the Labour Party presidential torchbearer noted that, through his planned giving, he would be part of the project supervision till its completion, Vanguard reports.

Obi explained that the contribution was aimed at supporting the Diocese’s overall initiatives in strengthening its healthcare facilities.

He attributed his motivation behind the gesture to his belief that healthcare is one of the critical developmental needs of any society.