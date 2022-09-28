Peter Obi hints what he'll do to end recurring national grid collapse

National blackout: The former Anambra State Governor said this in reaction to the news of yet another collapse of the national grid.

Pulse reports that the nation was thrown into darkness on Monday, September 26, 2022, as the central power grid collapsed for the seventh time this year.

Obi proffers solution: Reacting to the development, the Labour Party candidate in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, described the situation as disturbing.

Proffering solution, Obi said his team has put together a strategic plan to progressively scale up power generation and the decentralisation of the transmission infrastructure in the country, to bring adequate power supply to Nigerians' homes from 2023 onwards.

Obi's tweet read: “The report of yet another national grid collapse is very disturbing to me, and is a reminder of the long rescue and recovery journey ahead of us. Effective power generation, transmission and distribution remain a national security issue.

“This also places power on the front burner of campaign and policy. Painfully, this latest episode is the 7th national grid collapse in 2022. As part of the Obi-Datti policy plan, we have put together a strategic plan to progressively scale up power generation, and the liberalisation of the transmission infrastructure in the country, to ensure that Nigerians enjoy adequate and stable power supply from 2023 onwards. Power is critical to the development and sustainability of all sectors of the national economy.