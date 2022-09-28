RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi hints what he'll do to end recurring national grid collapse

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said he finds very disturbing the latest report of national grid collapse.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

National blackout: The former Anambra State Governor said this in reaction to the news of yet another collapse of the national grid.

Pulse reports that the nation was thrown into darkness on Monday, September 26, 2022, as the central power grid collapsed for the seventh time this year.

Obi proffers solution: Reacting to the development, the Labour Party candidate in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, described the situation as disturbing.

Proffering solution, Obi said his team has put together a strategic plan to progressively scale up power generation and the decentralisation of the transmission infrastructure in the country, to bring adequate power supply to Nigerians' homes from 2023 onwards.

Obi's tweet read:The report of yet another national grid collapse is very disturbing to me, and is a reminder of the long rescue and recovery journey ahead of us. Effective power generation, transmission and distribution remain a national security issue.

This also places power on the front burner of campaign and policy. Painfully, this latest episode is the 7th national grid collapse in 2022. As part of the Obi-Datti policy plan, we have put together a strategic plan to progressively scale up power generation, and the liberalisation of the transmission infrastructure in the country, to ensure that Nigerians enjoy adequate and stable power supply from 2023 onwards. Power is critical to the development and sustainability of all sectors of the national economy.

For us, power remains a top priority. Under my watch, national grid collapse will become a matter of history and a reference point for erstwhile administrations. -PO.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGX rebounds, capitalisation gains N14bn

NGX rebounds, capitalisation gains N14bn

Kidnaped policeman, 5 CJTF members escape from ISWAP terrorists in Borno

Kidnaped policeman, 5 CJTF members escape from ISWAP terrorists in Borno

I will end insecurity, poverty if elected – Peter Obi

I will end insecurity, poverty if elected – Peter Obi

Police confirm death of 6 people in bullion van accident in Kebbi

Police confirm death of 6 people in bullion van accident in Kebbi

Nigeria lost $5.6bn to cancer in 2019 - Report

Nigeria lost $5.6bn to cancer in 2019 - Report

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Nigeria's 62nd Independence

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Nigeria's 62nd Independence

Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, 1 civilian in Anambra community

Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, 1 civilian in Anambra community

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Peter Obi hints what he'll do to end recurring national grid collapse

Peter Obi hints what he'll do to end recurring national grid collapse

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU Strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG