Peter Obi disowns campaign souvenir showing his image on prayer mat

It is believed that the prayer mats with Obi’s image and the logo of his party were meant to be distributed in the northern region of the country to promote Obi’s candidacy among the Muslim electorate.

But the photos of the mats shared on Twitter got Nigerians talking as many criticised the idea because it is forbidden in Islam to print images on prayer mats or other items used in observing daily prayers.

Reacting to the controversy, the presidential candidate in a Twitter post on Friday, July 1, 2022, disowned the campaign souvenirs, saying it didn’t emanate from his campaign team.

Obi said he would never mock any faith, ethnic group, or gender.

The inclusion of my picture on the praying mat by a support group was misguided, even with the best of intentions. It didn’t emanate from my campaign team. I have deep respect for the Muslim faith and indeed, for every other religion.

“We will never mock any faith, ethnicity, or gender. We are one Nigeria”, Obi said.