Peter Obi describes fuel subsidy as organised crime

Bayo Wahab

Obi says no one can steal oil in Nigeria except the government.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi said the government is behind the theft of oil in the country, adding that fuel subsidy is ‘organised crime.’

The former governor of Anambra said no one can steal oil in Nigeria except the government.

Obi said this while speaking at the Private Sector Economic Forum of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Subsidy is organised crime, we need an aggressive production of local refining.”

“Make resources available to ensure a private-sector led oil refining,” he said.

On the issue of cost of governance, Obi while answering questions from panelists said he has allergies to waste.

He maintained that there was a need for an overhaul of the security architecture in the country.

Obi also proposed multi-level policing from the federal to the community security system.

It would be recalled that in July, Obi vowed that if elected, he would remove subsidies because it’s not beneficial to the country’s economy.

While featuring on Arise TV, Obi said, “I will remove subsidy and look for something to replace it. The subsidy is a scam.

“It’s not going to be business as usual. You need to go back and read what one of my former aides wrote about how I used stinginess to cut the cost of governance.”

Obi emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party days after he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party in May.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

