Peter Obi condemns killing of pregnant woman, lawmaker in Anambra

Obi said the killing of a pregnant woman and her four children as well as the recent beheading of a lawmaker in Anambra state is ‘damnable and unacceptable’.

The presidential hopeful reacted to the rising spate of killings in the southeast in a series of tweets on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday, May 22, 2022, reportedly killed 10 northerners, including a pregnant woman identified as Fatima, her four children and six others.

Fatima and her children were killed at Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The pregnant woman was killed days after a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye was murdered.

The severed head of the lawmaker, who was kidnapped on Sunday, May 15, 2022, by gunmen in the state was recently found with a note in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to the recent killings in the state he governed for eight years, Obi said he is “highly disturbed by the increasing horrific killings in southeastern Nigeria”, describing the beheading and the murder of Fatima and her children as callous and abhorrent.

The former governor of Anambra condoled with the family of the deceased, saying they deserve justice.

He said, “These violent and abhorrent killings are damnable and unacceptable! Our communities are crumbling before us, and our humanity is being diminished.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and urge all stakeholders, including affected communities, security agencies, traditional rulers and government at all levels, to work collectively to restore the peace that once reigned.

“Families of the deceased deserve justice, and that can only be served when the perpetrators of these wicked acts are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law. I indeed count on our security agencies to deliver on this and other aspects of the rule of law.

“Nothing can be achieved with festering insecurity. Diametric security remains the bedrock of peaceful nations and thriving democracies. As we advance, proactive security will be crucial in regaining control of our communities.

“Government, for its part, must meet its responsibility to protect its citizens.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned the public against a hasty response to videos of the killings in the southeast.