Peter Obi, Chimamanda, Dangote, others attend US 247th independence celebration

Ima Elijah

US consular residence in Lagos celebrates 247th independence anniversary in grand fashion

Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie, Toyin Saraki, Peter Obi [Qed]
The event, which attracted notable figures from various spheres, featured the distinguished presence of Peter Obi, the second runner-up in the recent presidential election, who arrived in his customary black attire, adding a touch of sophistication to the affair.

The commemoration commenced with an atmosphere of warmth and conviviality as David Greene, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, extended his heartfelt greetings to the esteemed guests. His welcoming address set the tone for an evening filled with camaraderie and celebration.

In addition to Peter Obi, the gathering was graced by the presence of Ademola Adeleke, the respected governor of Osun state, and Dele Momodu, a renowned publisher of Ovation magazine and an influential member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Distinguished political stakeholders from across the country were also in attendance, further enriching the occasion. Among them were Douye Diri, the esteemed governor of Bayelsa, Umo Eno, the esteemed governor of Akwa Ibom, and Toyin Saraki, the esteemed wife of Bukola Saraki, the former Senate President.

Business magnate Aliko Dangote, popular author Chimamannda Adichie; Jimi Agbaje, Timi Alaibe, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, head of civil service in Lagos, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; and the retired ex-Lagos State commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu.

The event served as a platform for political and social elites to come together and celebrate the longstanding friendship between the United States and Nigeria. The ambiance was one of unity and appreciation for shared values, as guests engaged in lively conversations and exchanged pleasantries throughout the evening.

