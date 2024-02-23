ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi asks FG to explain details of ₦30bn disbursed to each governor

Bayo Wahab

Obi advised the FG to make the details of the disbursed funds available to the public in the interest of good governance and accountability.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]
The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio recently stated that state governors received ₦30 billion each to address the food crisis and the high cost of living in their states.

Akpabio, who attributed his claim to an ‘unverified report’ said the governors received the funds from the Federal Inland Revenue Service in addition to their normal allocations from the federation account.

Reacting to this, Obi in a series of tweets on Friday, February 23, 2024, advised the FG to make the details of the disbursed funds available to the public in the interest of good governance and accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Recently, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio announced that a staggering financial support of ₦1.1 trillion, amounting to a sum of ₦30 billion each was doled out to the State Governors to help ameliorate the present hardship in the country.

“While the Federal Government is to be commended for offering such huge support, considering the difficult times people are going through, it is pertinent, for the interest of good governance and transparency, that the details of the disbursement of such support be explained further, so that the public, the masses for whom the support is meant, can follow through and ensure that it is utilized appropriately to the benefit of the people.”

Obi also advised the governors to use the funds judiciously “to ensure that the resources are genuinely and transparently invested in productive ventures to alleviate present hardship” in the country.

He said instead of spending "scarce and borrowed money at immediate problems, and consumption," the governors should come up with a clear plan and invest aggressively in production.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that Nigeria needs to move from consumption to production by prioritizing and investing in human development.

Meanwhile, contrary to Akpabio’s claim, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has denied receiving ₦30bn for palliative, describing the claim as untrue.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Suleiman Olarenwaju, in Ibadan on Thursday, Makinde said Oyo State did not get such funds.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi asks FG to explain details of ₦30bn disbursed to each governor

Peter Obi asks FG to explain details of ₦30bn disbursed to each governor

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

Nigeria's economy has pushed Osun women out of their shell to pick up family planning methods

Nigeria's economy has pushed Osun women out of their shell to pick up family planning methods

Disgraceful – Sam Amadi slams Gowon over comments on Biafra war

Disgraceful – Sam Amadi slams Gowon over comments on Biafra war

Legal profession is my constituency, FCT will support you - Wike assures security at Law school

Legal profession is my constituency, FCT will support you - Wike assures security at Law school

Kaduna Electric to refund overbilled customers, urges settlement of outstanding debts

Kaduna Electric to refund overbilled customers, urges settlement of outstanding debts

Homosexual acts contrary to natural law - CBNC stand firm against blessing same-sex couples

Homosexual acts contrary to natural law - CBNC stand firm against blessing same-sex couples

Tinubu appoints Gbenga Alade new CEO of AMCON

Tinubu appoints Gbenga Alade new CEO of AMCON

Senate rejects controversial bill to extend NASS employees' service year

Senate rejects controversial bill to extend NASS employees' service year

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) [National Lottery Regulatory Commission]

Lanre Gbajabiamila honoured with Africa Gaming Hall of Fame award

Lagos Police reactivate tracking device to curb kidnapping, one-chance crimes [Punch]

Lagos Police reactivate tracking device to curb kidnapping, one-chance crimes

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit [The Sun Nigeria]

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit, vows to tackle over taxation

Officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. [Punch]

Popular Abuja store sealed as FG goes after product hoarders