Nigerians react to emergence of Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate

It has been mixed reactions on social media since Atiiku Abubakar announced Peter Obi as his running mate on Friday.
Many Nigerians on social media reacted to the news and some felt it will make no impact on Atiku’s chances of winning the 2019 presidential election.
Others however hailed the move, calling it a sensible decision.
Here are various reactions from some Twitter users.
Peter Obi has taken a swipe at President Buhari barely 24-hours after he was announced as Atiku’s running mate.
Obi, in a Tweet, said that the administration of Atiku Abubakar will be far away from anything called 'lifeless'.
You will recall that US President Donald Trump referred to Buhari as lifeless after his meeting with the Nigerian President earlier in April.