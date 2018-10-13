Nigerians react to emergence of Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate

news

On Friday, October 12, 2018, news filtered in that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has picked former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi as his running mate.

Many Nigerians on social media reacted to the news and some felt it will make no impact on Atiku’s chances of winning the 2019 presidential election.

Others however hailed the move, calling it a sensible decision.

Here are various reactions from some Twitter users.

Peter Obi shades Buhari

Peter Obi has taken a swipe at President Buhari barely 24-hours after he was announced as Atiku’s running mate.

Obi, in a Tweet, said that the administration of Atiku Abubakar will be far away from anything called 'lifeless'.