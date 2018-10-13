Pulse.ng logo
Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate: Nigerians speak their minds

Nigerians react to emergence of Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate

It has been mixed reactions on social media since Atiiku Abubakar announced Peter Obi as his running mate on Friday.

Nigerians react to emergence of Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate play

Atiku has a chance to gather Igbo support in next year's election having picked Peter Obi as a running mate.

(Press)

On Friday, October 12, 2018, news filtered in that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has picked former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi as his running mate.

Many Nigerians on social media reacted to the news and some felt it will make no impact on Atiku’s chances of winning the 2019 presidential election.

Others however hailed the move, calling it a sensible decision.

Here are various reactions from some Twitter users.

 

 

 

 

 

ALSO READ: Picking Peter Obi as VP is Atiku's best decision

 

 

Peter Obi shades Buhari

Peter Obi has taken a swipe at President Buhari barely 24-hours after he was announced as Atiku’s running mate.

Obi, in a Tweet, said that the administration of Atiku Abubakar will be far away from anything called 'lifeless'.

You will recall that US President Donald Trump referred to Buhari as lifeless after his meeting with the Nigerian President earlier in April.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

