The real estate industry in Nigeria has experienced an immense level of growth in the last couple of years. Regardless of this, the industry continues to experience certain shortcomings and lapses that sometimes make sales of properties difficult. In a bid to find technology related solutions to these shortcomings, Nigerian real estate giant and pathfinder, Pertinence Limited, in collaboration with DataFirst Technologies and ETRAC are hosting Nigeria’s first real estate hackathon event.

Realkathon 2019 is a 5 – day hackathon competition that is focused on gathering the finest software developers /programmers to proffer valuable solutions in the real estate sector using technology for the grand prize of $2,750! Technology meets real estate.

Software developers / programmers are employed to explore different spheres with their creativity to create solutions to specific problem in real estate. The event focuses on four core areas of real estate which are:

Real estate investment

Residential and Commercial Housing

Land

Property Management

Eligibility

To be a part of RealKathon 2019, you have to meet the following requirements:

Applicants / participants must be older than 18 years and must reside in Nigeria.

Applicants / participants must break into teams made up of two to four persons.

Each team requires a project manager and a software developer/programmer.

A “Team Leader” must be appointed by the members of each team. The appointed individual will represent and enter a submission on behalf of the team as a whole.

Judging Criteria

Every team that participates in RealKathon 2019 will be judged based on:

Commercial viability

Product development

Creativity

Knowledge of the industry

Presentation

Team synergy

Program Activities

Day 1 – Orientation

– Orientation Day 2 – Product Development

– Product Development Day 3 – Product Development

– Product Development Day 4 – Product Development

– Product Development Day 5 – Pitch and Product Testing

RealKathon 2019 will be taking place at 17J, Freedom way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Island. Registration closes August 31st, 2019.

Do you think you are up for this challenge? Great! Visit https://www.realkathon.com/

