The three days activity commenced on Tuesday with a meeting with the Lagos state Executive Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu and his cabinet, where all parties agreed on a number of initiatives which could be jointly executed to foster the relationship between the city of Brampton and her Nigerian counterparts.

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

The proceedings took a cultural turn with the visit to the cradle of the Yoruba race, when the Canadian delegation and the Pertinence Group team proceeded to visit the ancient town of Ile-Ife where they were hosted, and a large ceremony held in their honour, by the Ooni of Ife, King Ojaja 2, His Royal Highness, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

Speaking to the delegation, the Ooni of Ife told the Canadian entourage that it was indeed a homecoming for the Canadian delegation as according to Yoruba mythology, humanity started from Ile-ife.

The Ooni further thanked Pertinence Group for facilitating the visit of the Canadian contingent.

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

Following the lavish ceremony by the Ooni and the chiefs comprising of all the high ranking chiefs in Yoruba land, the team headed back to Lagos where a series of event including a tour of the Eko Atlantic, a breakfast meeting and a celebrity tennis game between the Mayor of Brampton, and Mr. Hillary Elendu, a leading player of the Ikoyi Club 1938 tennis team.

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

To connect the Canadian team to the Nigerian entertainment sector, Bolanle Austen Peters, founder of Terra Kulture hosted the Canadian delegation, the Pertinence team, as well as leading faces and forces of the Nigerian entertainment industry at Terra Kulture. The Mayor of Brampton was treated to the history of Terra Kulture, the achievements of the establishment, the art pieces in the art gallery, as well as indigenous culinary. The Canadian delegation proceeded to have a question and answer session with the Nigerian entertainment industry players where the Canadian team promised to provide all the required assistance by Nigerian film makers to not only produce movies in Canada, but to also produce them profitably.

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

The highlight of the visit happened the next day when Pertinence Group and the Canadian delegation hosted 300 specially selected Nigerian entrepreneurs to a special session where the Canadian team unveiled business opportunities in Brampton Canada which the Nigerian entrepreneurs can access.

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

The session which was hosted by Mr. Sunday Olorunsheyi and Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel, Founders of Pertinence Group, the holding company of Pertinence Limited, PettySave Limited, Realvest Limited, Pertinence Properties Limited, and Datafirst Technologies was a platform which created an opportunity for Nigerian entrepreneurs to closely engage with the Mayor of Brampton, get firsthand information regarding Canadian opportunities from his delegation, and learn from his wealth of knowledge and experience as a public service holder in Canada who has a deep understanding of the Nigerian society, having once worked in Nigeria, earlier in his career; as well as network with the Canadian delegation and Nigerian business leaders and policymakers in attendance.

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

Speaking on the programme, Sunday Olorunsheyi said: “Mayor Brown’s appreciates that Nigeria’s greatness lies in her youth and entrepreneurs, and the ability of stakeholders to harness their capacity and give them access to more opportunities to be more of what they can be; which is a major reason why His Worship is here to share more light on the opportunities which the city of Brampton can enable for Nigerians."

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

Also speaking, Wisdom Ezekiel said: “We consider it a great privilege to host His Worship, The Mayor of Brampton, Canada, and City Councillor Charmaine Williams, and it is a statement of intent on our part, and a testament to our commitment to harnessing the power of youth in Nigeria, as well as our quota in making available more opportunities to Nigerian entrepreneurs. At the moment, we see this forum as an excellent opportunity to encourage and empower Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs.

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

Following the successful session with the 300 specially selected entrepreneurs, the Canadian team and Pettysave, one of the companies under the Pertinence group made a stopover at Techpoint Africa where they met with the best of Nigeria’s tech companies. The Mayor used the opportunity to pledge his support for the Nigerian technology entrepreneurs, pledging to provide whatever assistance was required to push the frontiers of technology disruption both within Nigeria and in Canada.

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

An initiative of Upsurgence Canada and Pertinence Group, with support from the Nigerian Canadian Investment and Trade Group, The Pertinence Canada Opportunities 2020 was a three-days series of events aimed at deepening the cultural, and business relationship between the city of Brampton, Canada and Nigeria, as well as share the opportunities for collaboration and partnership open to Nigerians and her businesses with the city of Brampton, Canada.

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

Pertinence Group fosters Canada-Nigeria relationship with 3 days business and cultural activities

This is a featured post.