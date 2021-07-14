Cars with factory-fitted tinted glasses exempted from permit ban - IGP

He said that the decision was taken to stop the abuses associated with the use of tinted glasses and SPY number plates by unauthorised members of the public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IGP had last month (June) announced the immediate suspension of tinted glass permits and issuance of SPY number plates in the country.

According to him, some mischievous persons have capitalised on the license to commit heinous crimes.

The police boss acknowledged the complaint that his men were taking advantage of the directive on the tinted glass permits to harass innocent car owners with factory-fitted tinted glasses.

He announced that an enforcement mechanism that would enforce the standardised process of issuance of SPY number plates and permit for tinted glasses would be implemented across the country.

Baba said that the police would collaborate with the management of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to firm up an arrangement aimed at observing all necessary regulations before such permits were issued.

“Yes, we understand that there are usually issues with policies and their implementations. The directive on tinted glass is not about the factory-fitted ones but those that are artificially made to cover the whole screens.

“If you look at the vehicles with factory-fitted tinted glasses, you can still see through them and if there is any need for the driver to open the doors of such vehicles, the security officers will know.

“Those that are not factory-fitted are completely covered so that no one knows who or what they carry. Those are the ones the ban is targeted at,” he said.

Baba also pointed out that several individuals had of late turned the use of SPY number plates and tinted glasses into a status symbol and had fraudulently obtained such.

On his vision and mission for the Nigerian Police Force, he said that he would work hard toward ensuring the entrenchment of a culture that would always reward good deeds and punish bad ones.

The police boss said that he had since reeled out his vision for the force and how he hoped to achieve the target.

Baba called for collaboration with other sister security agencies and the traditional institutions, including traditional rulers and community-based groups to address insecurity in the country.

On attacks on police formations by criminals, especially in the South-east part of the country, the IGP said that concerted and intelligence-driven efforts by his teams had drastically reduced such criminal activities.

He said that the force was working on a central database for criminals across the country and that efforts were in top gear toward acquiring more tools for his men to work with.

He said that he planned to run an open door policy so that issues of misinformation and fake news were addressed headlong.

“Your criticisms will make us stronger but let them be constructive.

“The essence of this meeting is to emphasise our open door policy.