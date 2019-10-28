However, there is always a bad day (or more) for every driver, and accidents happen. You may be driving well and suddenly, someone else bashes your car in the most unfathomable manner. If you find yourself in such scenario, what do you do? Do you start to trade blames or insults and even punches?

And what if it was your own ‘bad day’ as a driver and you bash someone’s car? Will you endure a heated argument and rain of insults or quickly begin to say your ‘sorrys’ that won’t fix the costly damages? With Leadway Autobase Insurance, you don’t have to.

What’s Leadway Autobase Insurance?

It is a third-party car insurance that protects you against the risk of damaging another person’s car known as a ‘third party’ car in an accident. So, if you are involved in an accident and you damage a third party’s car, you don’t have to worry. Leadway Autobase Insurance covers up to N1Million repair cost of the person’s car and N250,000 repair cost for owner damage. i.e. If your own car is damaged from the accident too.

Perfect cover for driving in Lagos

Owner damage is a unique feature of the Leadway Autobase Insurance which, unlike other motor insurance, protects you as a car owner such that if your car is damaged from an accident, either by taking a hit or colliding with another car/object, you’re covered to the tune of N250,000 for your car repairs.

Click here to get the cover with just N10,000 monthly and drive worry-free.

