Perfect arrangements excite Kebbi pilgrims in Medina

News Agency Of Nigeria

Also speaking, Hajiya Jamila Umar-Baba, APC Assistant Women Leader in Kebbi, recalled the kind of treatment the pilgrims received right from camp in Kebbi.

Some luxurious hotels where Nigerian pilgrims are lodging in Madinah (NAN Photo)
The pilgrims made their positions known on Sunday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Medina, the city of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

Alhaji Nasiru Idris said that both NAHCON and the board had lived up to the expectations of the pilgrims.

He said, ”This is in view of the fact that the arrangements put in place are superb, wonderful and commendable.

“We were received at the Medina Airport by the officials of the Kebbi pilgrims board and buses were on standby even before our arrival.

”These buses smoothly conveyed us to our various hotels without paying a penny.

“To our greatest surprise, these hotels are very close to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Mosque, the distance to the mosque is not only trekkable but it is less than half a kilometre, just about 300 metres or less away from the Mosque.

“Apart from that, we have been enjoying free breakfast and dinner every day, not ordinary food but rich food. Therefore, we are grateful to both organisations for treating us well.”

On his part, Alhaji Rabi’u Abdullahi-Bena said he had noticed some significant changes in the administration of the Kebbi pilgrims board and urged the authorities concerned to sustain the tempo.

I have witnessed some new innovations in the board and I am sure if the board sustains these innovations, it will definitely take the board to a higher level of advancement.

“As pilgrims, we are content with the reception, accommodation and treatment by both NAHCON and Kebbi Pilgrims Welfare Board. There is nothing better than to stay close to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

“We pray in Mecca too, we shall be accommodated close to Haram (Ka’aba) for us to enjoy similar privilege. We are thankful to our creator, Almighty Allah and at the same time, we thank the two organisations,” he said.

She said, “The board shouldered the responsibility of feeding the pilgrims in the camp up to the time they left for the airport.”

She expressed satisfaction that on arrival in Saudi Arabia, the feeding continued while accommodation was superb.

”Hence the need to appreciate the efforts of the pilgrim's board as well as Gov. Nasir Idris for his necessary support to the board,” Umar-Baba added.

The party stalwart said that she had performed Hajj severally but she has never witnessed such a tremendous improvement like the current Hajj operation.

She advised the two collaborating organisations to keep the happy tempo.

News Agency Of Nigeria

