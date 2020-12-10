A former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, collapsed in court on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

The federal government is prosecuting Maina on a 12-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Maina has been on the run since 2015 and has done his best to evade trial, since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) slammed money laundering charges to the tune of N2 billion on him.

The former pension boss has been a fugitive since law enforcement began snapping at his heels.

In 2017, the Nigerian Senate accused Maina of defrauding civil servants of their pensions and diverting pension funds into his personal bank accounts.

On November 30, 2020, Maina was arrested in Niger republic thanks to collaborative work between law enforcement in Nigeria and Niger Republic, and extradited to Abuja on December 3.

'No case submission'

The former pension boss collapsed while his counsel, Anayo Adibe was addressing the court on his no-case submission, before Justice Okon Abang.

Maina collapses at the Federal High Court Abuja during his trial for alleged corruption (ChannelsTV)

Before Maina’s collapse, his counsel was praying the court for an adjournment to enable him retrieve records of the proceedings of the court, so that he could prepare for the no-case submission he intends to file on his client's behalf.

After Maina's collapse, the court rose abruptly so that officials of the Correctional Service and relations of the former pension boss could attend to him.

Maina had told the court a couple of hours ago that he has no case to answer.