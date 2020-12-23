A statement signed by Mr Peter Aghahowa, Head, Corporate Communications Department, PenCom and made available to newsmen in Lagos, stated that the new process had two options for prospective retirees.

The options according to Aghahowa are: self-assisted or the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA)-assisted options.

He explained that the self-assisted option entails a prospective retiree scanning original copies of all relevant documents required for the exercise and uploading them to the enrolment web portal located on the commission’s website, www.pencom.gov.ng .

“The retiree is expected to visit his or her PFA for the verification and validation of the submitted documents after carrying out the processes.

“If a prospective retiree chooses the PFA-assisted option, he or she is required to initiate and conclude the verification/enrolment process by visiting his or her PFA.

“This is to verify and validate all relevant original documents to enable the PFA upload these documents to the commission’s enrolment portal on behalf of the prospective retiree.

“This exercise is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2021. Details will be published in the national newspapers and on the commission’s website on or before 31 March, 2021,” it said.

The commission said it would not be able to conduct the annual physical verification and enrolment this year for prospective retirees of the Government’s Treasury-Funded MDAs due for retirement between January and December 2021.

It said that the development was due to the Coronavirus pandemic .

The Commission assured prospective retirees and the public of its commitment to excellent service delivery.