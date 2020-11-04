Lagos-based Gboah TV has confirmed that its staff, Pelumi Onifade, died after he was arrested by the Lagos State Task Force.

Onifade was on official assignment at the Ministry of Agriculture, Abbattoir, in the Agege area of Lagos on October 24, 2020 when he was arrested.

Details surrounding the undergraduate's death have remained sketchy, but he was confirmed by eyewitnesses to have been alive when he was taken away by the security operatives.

The task force had been dispatched to the area to deal with unrest caused by hoodlums who were at the time wreaking havoc across the state.

Onifade was arrested by the officers despite protests by his colleague that he was a journalist who was covering the unrest.

The colleague reported that Onifade was injured when officers engaged the hoodlums with firearms.

Onifade could not be immediately found after his arrest, and his family and employers commenced on a search for him at police stations and prisons across the state for the next four days.

They were later informed by the task force that one of those arrested at Abbattoir died and was deposited at a mortuary in Ikorodu.

Gboah TV said in a statement that Onifade's death is under investigation, after which further details will be released.

"The Police are currently investigating the matter and have assured the management, the family and community that the investigation will be thorough and swift," the organisation said.

Onifade was a 200-level student of the Department of History at the Tai Solarin University of Education.