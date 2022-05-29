PDP's focus is to win 2023 general elections - National Chairman, Ayu

Ayu said that victory of PDP in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections and other bye-elections was a signal that Nigerians wanted PDP back to power in 2023.

“Our focus is on 2023, but we seek to retake both Osun and Ekiti States in July elections as our low-hanging fruits.

“The electoral triumphs from there will sustain our momentum, boost the morale of party members and amplify our notice to the overwhelmed All Progressives Congress (APC) that PDP is coming.

“With PDP, Nigeria shall rise again,” Ayu said.

Ayu said that his leadership had worked to unite, rebrand and reposition the party, while also reviving the intellectual arm of the party, the People’s Democratic Institute (PDI).

He said that the NWC had also followed the PDP tradition of organising free, fair, transparent and credible primaries.

“We started with the primaries of Ekiti and Osun States.

“Difficult as it was, candidates emerged from those credible processes and they await their ultimate victories at the polls less than two months from today,” Ayu said.

The party national chairman urged the delegates, party members and Nigerians not to lose hope in the country.

“Today, as I welcome all the delegates, observers and stakeholders to our national convention, I repeat the same word to you: don’t lose hope. Don’t give up on Nigeria,” Ayu said.

The party’s National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, presenting a report on the state of the party, said that the PDP performance in the recent elections was an indication of success in the upcoming 2023 general elections.