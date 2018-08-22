PDP will win in 2019, the future is bright - Saraki

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PD) will win the 2019 presidential elections.

Saraki said this in Ilorin, Kwara state while speaking to PDP members on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, Punch reports.

The future is bright

The Senate President also said that the PDP’s future is bright.

Saraki said “If we emerge victorious at the federal level, all of us will be the beneficiaries. In the state, with your support we will win the state for PDP.

“All of you here are the key players in Kwara politics. With unity of purpose, no party can contest with you.

“We are here to unite all of us under the party we belong to today. I am assuring all members that there will be equity, internal democracy and justice.

“It is not going to be winners take all. As far as I am concerned, everybody here today belong to our political structure.

“There is nothing like old or new Peoples Democratic Party. We have all become one PDP.”

Let us unite

The Senate President called on PDP members in Kwara to unite so that they can emerge victorious.

“I want all of us to be united for the progress and development of Kwara State.

“As par the politics of the state, nobody can wrest the power from us I if we are united. By the grace of God we will emerge victorious both at the federal and state levels.

“We will ensure that we work as one party because we have always worked together before.

“We will see that all the wards and local governments’ popular candidates emerge based on their popularity and acceptability.”

No anointed candidate

He also said that he does not have an anointed candidate.

“I don’t have any anointed candidate at all levels. I don’t have candidates for the state Assembly, National Assembly. It is the person you want in your constituency that I will okay.

“Don’t allow anybody to deceive you that I have endorsed any candidate,” he said.

The Senate President implored party leaders and elders not to drop his name to impose unpopular candidates.

“All of us will collectively choose who becomes the next governor. We will ensure that there is no faction, but one PDP.

“We will ensure that meetings in the local government areas take place in one venue. And we will all work together for the interest of the party.”

Start working now

The Senate President also called on the PDP members to start working towards the election now.

He said “I am sure many more will come back and join us because those that left under the wrong assumption that it will be different from what it used to be.

“They were misled that those coming are out to move them away. Nobody is moving you away because this place belongs to you too.

“Let us go back and start work closely together and by the grace of God we will all be victorious.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made a list of seven corruption allegations it says will frustrate Senate President Bukola Saraki's presidential ambition in 2019.

The ruling party also said that the Senate President will not pass the integrity test.