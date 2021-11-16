RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP wants killers of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate punished

The PDP wants the killers to be made to face justice for 'their act of wickedness to humanity'.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the confirmation of the massacre of peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lagos proves the All Progressives Congress (APC) is running 'a murderous and oppressive regime'.

Security forces attacked the protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos on October 20, 2020 in an aggressive attempt to dismantle the symbolic stronghold of historic demonstrations against police brutality.

Eyewitnesses reported numerous fatalities from the attack, but the government has run an aggressive counter-campaign insisting no one was killed by security agents.

A judicial panel of inquiry set up days after the shooting finally submitted its report on Monday, November 15, 2021, confirming the claims of eyewitnesses that a massacre happened.

The PDP said in a statement on Tuesday, November 16 that the current government has no regard for life, as it tried to cover up the incident.

"The report of the Lagos EndSARS panel, which confirms the massacre of Nigerian youths in Lekki, has further shown the APC and its government as bloody liars whose hands are stained with the blood of our innocent compatriots," PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said.

The judicial panel established that at least nine protesters were killed, with four others missing presumed dead.

Dozens of others were also injured, first by the soldiers, and later by police officers who also tried to cover up their involvement.

The PDP called for the killers to be made to face justice for 'their act of wickedness to humanity'.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has set up a four-member panel to review the judicial panel's report and raise a white paper within two weeks.

The panel will be headed by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), with members listed as Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Segun Dawodu; Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye; and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Tolani Oshodi.

