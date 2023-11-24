PDP vows to challenge Appeal Court's decision in Nasarawa election

Issuing a strong-worded statement on Thursday, November 23, 2023, the PDP expressed its dissatisfaction with the Appellate Court's verdict and announced its intention to pursue legal recourse at the highest echelon, the Supreme Court.

"While we hold the judiciary and the principles of the rule of law in high regard, we firmly believe that the decision made by the Court of Appeal is not aligned with the evidence presented during the tribunal proceedings. Our legal team has identified substantial grounds for appeal that we believe warrant a review of the judgment by the Supreme Court," the party declared in the statement.

The PDP affirmed its commitment to the legal process and revealed its plan to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. The party stated its desire for a fair and thorough examination of the Court of Appeal's judgment, expressing confidence in the legal system and remaining optimistic that justice would ultimately prevail.

