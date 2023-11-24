ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP vows to challenge Appeal Court's decision in Nasarawa election

Ima Elijah

The PDP affirmed its commitment to the legal process and revealed its plan to file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

Appeal Court reverses Tribunal decision, affirms Abdullahi Sule as Nasarawa Governor [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]
Appeal Court reverses Tribunal decision, affirms Abdullahi Sule as Nasarawa Governor [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]

Recommended articles

Issuing a strong-worded statement on Thursday, November 23, 2023, the PDP expressed its dissatisfaction with the Appellate Court's verdict and announced its intention to pursue legal recourse at the highest echelon, the Supreme Court.

"While we hold the judiciary and the principles of the rule of law in high regard, we firmly believe that the decision made by the Court of Appeal is not aligned with the evidence presented during the tribunal proceedings. Our legal team has identified substantial grounds for appeal that we believe warrant a review of the judgment by the Supreme Court," the party declared in the statement.

The PDP affirmed its commitment to the legal process and revealed its plan to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. The party stated its desire for a fair and thorough examination of the Court of Appeal's judgment, expressing confidence in the legal system and remaining optimistic that justice would ultimately prevail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy stems from the Appellate Court's ruling, which declared an error in the state election petitions tribunal's decision to declare David Ombugadu, the PDP candidate, as the winner of the election.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNILORIN Post-UTME registration begins November 23, ends December 3, 2023

UNILORIN Post-UTME registration begins November 23, ends December 3, 2023

PDP vows to challenge Appeal Court's decision in Nasarawa election

PDP vows to challenge Appeal Court's decision in Nasarawa election

It’s not worth it —  FG warns Nigerians migrating to Canada to seek asylum

It’s not worth it —  FG warns Nigerians migrating to Canada to seek asylum

Wike orders reconstruction of Abuja school where pupils sit on bare floor

Wike orders reconstruction of Abuja school where pupils sit on bare floor

2023 general elections caused divisions among Nigerians - Babachir Lawal

2023 general elections caused divisions among Nigerians - Babachir Lawal

Tinubu inherited dead economy from Buhari's government - Soludo

Tinubu inherited dead economy from Buhari's government - Soludo

APC raises alarm over planned 'violent' protest by NNPP members in Kano

APC raises alarm over planned 'violent' protest by NNPP members in Kano

BOA presents ₦2.3m cheques to civil servants under Agripreneurship Scheme

BOA presents ₦2.3m cheques to civil servants under Agripreneurship Scheme

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

From L-R: Chairman, Daewoo Engineering and Construction, Mr Jung Won-ju and Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, during a visit at the minister’s office in Abuja on Thursday. [NAN]

Wike seeks partnership with Daewoo on luxury hotels to promote tourism

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association (Premium Times)

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association