The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Sunday, also demanded an immediate investigation into the circumstances leading to reported umber of deaths in the state within the last one week.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP’s call was predicated on conflicting reports emanating from Kano State on the cause of the sudden deaths, particularly at a time when the nation was battling with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He described the situation as a frightening development, calling for presidential visit to the state to identity with the people.

“Our party holds that the situation in Kano demands an immediate presidential visit and investigation at the very high level.

“The development deserves an utmost presidential attention,” he said.