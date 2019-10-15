Pulse recall that Fatima had accused Aisha of violently attacking her inside the presidential villa, after which the wife of the president defended her action saying such happened because she was denied access to an apartment in the villa.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, PDP's national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described the feud as a “dirty public fight” which had turned Nigeria’s seat of power into a house of comedy.

Kola Ologbondiyan PDP publicity secretary (This Day)

He said it has “exposed the leadership failure of the president” and Buhari’s “failure to manage his family until they fought over rooms in the presidential villa is disgraceful.

“The chaos in the Villa further exposes the Buhari Presidency’s poor management of issues and highlights why it has failed monumentally in delivering on any of its responsibilities in governance, thus leaving our dear nation in a shambolic situation in the last five years,” he said.

“The feud further uncovers the impunity, disorderliness and vanity that pervade the Buhari Presidency and how the once serious and productive seat of power has been turned into a house of comedy and an overcrowded quarter for illegal occupants.”

Sadiya was rumoured to be Buhari's bride (Daily Post)

Ologbondiyan also claimed that nothing progressive should be expected from the current administration, asking President Buhari to apologise to Nigerians.

“Our party notes that our dear nation has suffered enough disgrace from the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP therefore charges President Buhari to immediately apologize to Nigerians for his failures and be ready to vacate office for more competent hands, since it has become obvious that he is leading our country to nowhere.”

However, the spokesman have called on the national assembly to investigate the alleged allocation of rooms to unofficial persons, in the presidential villa, adding that the national assembly should not hesitate to implement appropriate sanctions when needed.

“Furthermore, the PDP urges the National Assembly to investigate the alleged abuse of office by President Buhari following revelation that he assigns official facilities in the Presidential villa to unauthorized persons that have no official roles in governance, and apply appropriate sanctions,” he said.

“The PDP also urges the National Assembly to sanitize the Presidential villa by probing allegations of illegal allotment of offices and apartments to unauthorized persons, including scammers and corruption fronts in Aso Rock.”